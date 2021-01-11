Bowling Green – Sarah Belle Watson, 97, of Bowling Green, went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2021. She was born in Owensboro, KY, on May 29, 1923, to the late Ella and Weaver Bennett. Sarah was a graduate of Daviess County High School in Owensboro, and of the Lois-Glynn School of Beauty Culture in Bowling Green to become a beautician. She was owner of the Mei-Bel Beauty Salon in Owensboro before moving to Bowling Green in 1958, where she continued as a beautician. Sarah was a long-time member of State Street United Methodist Church. Sarah, along with her late husband Carl, loved to play golf and were long time members of Bowling Green Country Club. Sarah also loved to play bridge. She was a member of various bridge clubs and played several times each week. She loved playing bridge with her friends and fellow residents at Village Manor. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Carl B. Watson; sisters, Wilda Luttrell, Fern Sorg, Virginia Railey; and brothers Elmer and James “Buster” Bennett. She is survived by fourteen nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. We would like to extend a special thanks to Sarah’s caregivers Stacy, Jeanetta, Brittany, Brenda, Sandra, Karen, Angela, and Misty. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to State Street United Methodist Church, 1101 State Street, P.O. Box 3340, Bowling Green, KY 42101-3340. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021 from 10:00 am until time of service at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS