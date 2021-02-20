Bowling Green - Sarah Williams Bettersworth, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Hospice of Southern KY in Bowling Green, KY.
Beloved wife of Joe Jennings Bettersworth. Cherished mother of Joe Byron Bettersworth (Stacy). Adored grandmother of Stone Bettersworth, Ty Bettersworth, and Mackenzie Bettersworth.
Sarah was loved by family and friends and will be missed by those who were graced by her vibrant life. Sarah was born on September 13, 1951 in Bowling Green, KY to Betty Zimmat Williams and Byron Keats Williams. Sarah was a lifelong resident of Bowling Green, KY. She attended College High School, formerly located on the campus of Western Kentucky University. She was passionate about her classmates and hosted many successful high school reunions. The most recent being their 50th High School Reunion celebration.
Sarah started her career as co-owner of Western Kentucky Auto Auction in 1968. As a successful businesswoman, Sarah grew the company from its humble roots in a horse barn into a major corporation. Her vision for excellence and business acumen were admired by those around her.
Sarah was a woman of many interests. Through her hobbies, she had a life well-lived. Ever the consummate hostess, Sarah's home could be found exquisitely decorated and ready for the next event hosting family and friends. Sarah had cooking skills that rivaled the best chefs in Kentucky. Her menus were graced with Southern flair. Sarah was an avid reader, book club member, bridge club member and trivia buff. She even kept a notebook of her book club readings and documented the meetings with friends throughout the years.
Traveling with friends was a passion for Sarah. Highlights of her travels include France, Cuba, and Italy. Sara could be found on the Indian Hills Country Club golf course or Bowling Green Country Club golf course every week. Impeccably dressed and ready to compete, Sarah enjoyed the comradery of her golf friends and the competition of the sport. You could find her name in the newspaper regularly as she always placed within the top of her ladies' day events.
In addition to her hobbies, Sarah was active in her community. She was the youngest Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycee-ettes president. She guided the civic group to many accomplishments as a both a member and leader.
Extended family surviving Sarah includes: Richard Williams of Mobile, AL (Katherine), brother; Dan Williams of NJ, brother; Dr. Ann Worth of Dallas, TX, sister-in-law; nieces and nephews.
Sarah is predeceased by: Betty Zimmat Williams, mother; Byron Keats Williams, father; and Nancy Sherrill Williams Stone, sister.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 22nd from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Home at 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY. A celebration of life for Sarah will be held in the fall when family and friends can safely gather for a party worthy of Sarah's entertaining standards. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society, 1924 Louisville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or Hospice of Southern KY, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.