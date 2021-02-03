Bowling Green - Sarrah G. Evans, age 79, passed away Saturday January 30, 2021 at her home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Thomas Eugene Pearson and Leo and Iva Dee Best Pearson Ausbrooks and wife of the late Paul Evans.
She was preceded in death by a son Michael Pearson, step-son, Wayne Evans, step-daughter Paula Evans, a sister Betty Pearson and step-brothers, Walter Hodge and David Ausbrooks.
She is survived by her brother Jerry Pearson, step-brothers Raymond "Pete" Ausbrooks, Joe Ausbrooks and David Ausbrooks, step-children, Robert Evans, Jackie Evans and Richard Evans, grandchildren, Travis Pearson and Brandon Pearson.
Visitation will be Sunday February 7, 2021 from 12:00 PM- 3:00 PM with Funeral Service at 3:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will be Monday February 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.