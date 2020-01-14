Bowling Green - Sasha Lakell Whitlow, 35, of Bowling Green, KY died January 10, 2020. No visitation; Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 801 Church Street, Bowling Green. Arrangements Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, 618 West Main Avenue, Bowling Green. www.gatewoodandsons.com