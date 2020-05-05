Bowling Green - The Butler County native, born on August 4, 1932, passed away on May 2, 2020. He was a retired tool and die maker, a veteran of the 101st Airborne, and an avid fisherman. He was a member of Forest Park Baptist Church, the Masonic Lodge #73, and a charter member of the Bowling Green Bass Club. He was the son of the late John Butler and Ettna McKinney Butler of Logan County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary (Coursey) Butler and sister, Dee (Butler) Suitor.
Survivors include his, two sons; Sclease Butler, Jr. (Vicki) of Livermore, KY, and Bradley K. Butler (B.J.), of White House, TN; sister, Jean Hankins; grandchildren; Miles Butler, Jonathan Butler, and Allison Higginbotham; and one great, grandchild.
A private Memorial Service will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
