Bowling Green - Scott Edward Bolt, age 47, passed away on February 24, 2021. Born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, he was the son of Steve and Ann Bolt.
He was a 1988 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School, a 1992 graduate of Bowling Green High School and a 1997 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in Healthcare Administration. At Bowling Green High School, he was a member of both the football and track teams. While attending WKU, he was an active member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.
Upon graduation, he entered the pharmaceutical industry, where he was a sales representative for many years. Scott enjoyed being outdoors on the lake and fishing. He will be remembered for his kindness, compassion and witty humor. His greatest joy was being an Uncle to Conor and Collins.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Ann Bolt, his sister, Beth (Brian) Lowder, his nephew and niece, Conor and Collins Lowder, his maternal grandmother, Jeanette Greenwell, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Edward Greenwell and paternal grandparents, Paul Edward and Ruth Bolt.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 9:30 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Due to COVID, face masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be a private family burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School at 416 Church Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.