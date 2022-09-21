Bowling Green – It is with immense sadness that the family of Scottie Ann Halter of Bowling Green, KY announces her passing. Scottie went to her heavenly home on the evening of September 20th, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
Born in 1944, Scottie graduated from Adair County High School (62’) and received a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education at Western Kentucky University. Scottie is remembered fondly from her 35-year teaching career as a kindergarten teacher at Forrest Park Baptist Church and Pre-School teacher at Parks and Recreation of Bowling Green. Scottie cherished all of her students and was treasured for never forgetting a face.
A lover of the outdoors, Scottie and her beloved husband, Charlie, shared many adventures visiting 43 states during their 58 happy years of marriage. Scottie was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and will be fondly remembered for her pleasant humor, delicious desserts, intensive annual gingerbread house competition with family, and very appreciated and punctual birthday/anniversary cards to every loved friend and family member.
Scottie is survived by her devoted husband, Charles Robert Halter; Son, Timothy Alan Halter (Valerie); Daughter-in-law, Kimberly Halter; Grandchildren; Mandy Hunter (Chris), Katherine Smith (Andrew), Alyssa Halter, Laura-Leigh Lowe (Austin); Great Grandchildren, Charlie and Dylan; Sister, Linda Staples (Harry); Sister-in-law, Kathy Willis and Sheila Halter, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Scottie is preceded in death by her parent’s, Roy and Annie Willis; son, Jeffery Halter; brother, Elroy Willis and brother-in-law, Jerry Halter.
Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 and Saturday 9:00 AM until funeral service at 11:00 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in Bowling Green Gardens.
