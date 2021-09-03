Owensboro - Sergeant Ian Hunter Taylor, 24, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Daviess County. He greeted this world on April 30, 1997 in Longmont, Colorado screaming, hollering and having a good time. He continued living his life in that manner for his short 24 years with us. Ian was the number one son of Timothy Wayne Taylor and Anne Marshall Collins Taylor, both of Owensboro. He was a volunteer firefighter and combat medic with the Kentucky National Guard. There was not an animal he didn't love and who didn't love him back. Ian could be found at times at a certain farm in Ohio County taking a nap with a horse as a headrest. He loved trucks, cars, motorcycles, and basically anything with a motor. It was a passion that filled his parents driveway so full, they had to park in the street. He loved his friends at The Pub and Ten.O.Six. Ian loved his friends deeply.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Bonnie Taylor; and great-grandmother, Donna Finn Collins.
He is survived by his Pop and Mom, Tim and Anne; two sisters, Hannah Quinn Taylor and Chelsea Serena Marie Taylor; future brother-in-law, Nolan White; a beautiful, nearly two year old baby girl whom he adored, Addyson Jean Marshall Taylor (Ciearra Deaton); his sweet girlfriend, Mekala Smith; grandmothers, Rachel Rosenfield and Joyce Sheffer; grandfathers, William Hubert Collins, Jr. (Angela Collins) and Kennith Taylor; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. noon on Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, Owensboro. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
