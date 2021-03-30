Bowling Green – Seroba (Board) Hardcastle, age 66, passed away Monday March 29, 2021 at the Medical Center. She was born October 4, 1954 in Clayton, IN to the late Earnest C. Board and Betty Jewel (Goad) Board. Seroba is also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Paul and Frances Hardcastle. Seroba was a member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir. Among those she loved was her family, friends, and church family. She was a loving supportive wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt also known as “Bobo”. Seroba loved her grandkids beyond measure and will be missed by all. Seroba is survived by her loving husband, Larry P. Hardcastle, of 26 years; sons Chad (Holly) Hardcastle, Wesley (Lindsey) Hardcastle; daughter Lori (Jeremy) Hardcastle; sisters Wanda (Bobby) Jones, Nancy (Donnie) Pardue, and Linda (Marshall) White; brothers Bobby (Barbara) Board, Billy (Marilyn) Board, Jimmy (Kathy) Board, and Rex (Denise) Board; sister-in-law Wandalene (Corlett) Jaggers; grandchildren Desiree, Dylan, Jace, Tanner, Kadence, and Leighton; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm Thursday, April 1 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and 10 am to the funeral hour on Friday at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 pm Noon on Friday, April 2 at the church with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested expressions of sympathy may be made to Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS