Bowling Green - Shakuntala J. Patel, age 76, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Born to the late Mahalaxmiben and Manibhai Patel, Shakuntala is also preceded in death by her husband of 11 years, Jagdish Patel and her brother Sharad Patel. She is survived by her children Vikram Patel (Nima), Kaumudi Patel (Rakesh), Kausha Patel (Dhruvan); grandchildren Meera, Ronit, Kareena, Dylan, Sahil, Neil; her siblings Ashok Patel and Ashwin Banker; many nieces, nephews and other beloved family and friends. Shakuntala was a devoted Hindu and enjoyed reading spiritual texts and visiting temples. She loved watching movies, cooking and trying new recipes, enjoying different types of food, and shopping for clothes, shoes, and jewelry. Shakuntala loved her family and friends and had a very kind heart.
Visitation for Shakuntala Patel will be on Sunday, April 17th, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 4:00 p.m., all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, 832 Broadway Ave., Bowling Green. Cremation will follow.
