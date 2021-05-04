Morgantown – Shalyn Faith Coleman, 22, of Morgantown, Ky. passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2021 in Bowling Green. She was born in Warren Co., Ky. on March 10, 1999 to Benjamin Coleman and Shawnda Searles Coleman. Shalyn was a 2021 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in Biology and minor in Psychology with a Pre-med Concentration. She had plans to continue her education in Criminal Forensic Science. Shalyn worked at the Great Escape Comic Bookstore. She still holds the highest score in Accelerated Reading at Butler Co. High and was in marching band at Western for 3 years where she played the saxophone and was an avid reader. Shalyn loved her mom and sister, who was her best friend, so very much. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Terry Ray Searles and great-grandmother Shirley Marie Searles.
Shalyn is survived by her father Benjamin Coleman of Morgantown; mother Shawnda Searles Coleman (Aaron Hunt) of Morgantown; sister Indeeann Summer Coleman of Morgantown; grandparents Kathy Lamastus (Gary) of Bowling Green, Denzil and Christine Coleman of Morgantown; great-grandfather Kenneth Ray Searles of Morgantown; great-grandmother Virginia Clay of Colorado; uncles Terry Ray Searles of Morgantown of Matthew Lamastus of Colorado; aunt Adena Meguiar (Davy) of Colorado Springs; step-siblings Maddie, Payton, and Bailey Hunt of Morgantown and her dog Potter.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 11am – 5pm at Smith Funeral Home.
Visit our website www.smithfuneral homeky.com to share any condolences, memories or photos of Shalyn or light a memorial candle.