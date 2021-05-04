Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Louisville KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. .Heavy rain from this morning will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued tonight. && The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Green River at Woodbury. * From this evening to Saturday afternoon. * At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 18.6 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening. It will rise to a crest of 31.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in Woodbury flood. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Old Ferry River Road in Aberdeen floods. &&