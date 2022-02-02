...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations around a quarter inch.
* WHERE...Logan and Warren Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
Bowling Green - Shanan Mills (Travis), 66, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, peacefully passed away with her family on February 1, 2022. Shanan was born on March 24, 1955, to Georgia Morton Travis and Douglas Jackson Travis in Marion, Kentucky. After graduating from Murray State University, she moved to Bowling Green to complete her Master of Arts in Education. She went on to work with the public schools of Kentucky for over 35 years; most recently as an instructional coach at Parker-Bennet-Curry Elementary School.
In 1979, Shanan married the love of her life, Eddie Mills, at her parent's home in Marion. They continued to live in Bowling Green and have two children, Mikaila Mills and Travis Mills. There was nothing more important to Shanan than the wellbeing of her family, which included much laughter and joy at the table during meals and games. Those games continued as her children become adults and included her beloved grandson, Corbin Jackson Freeman.
Shanan knew how to plan and host a gathering, down to every detail for holidays, family events, and her Bunco dinners. She also enjoyed and was dedicated to her regular early morning workout group. For her time away, she loved to be near water and spend time in the sun, whether it was in the salty air of the beach or crisp air of the lake. Shanan deeply loved and appreciated the arts - visual arts, music, literature, and poetry. She dedicated most of her life to ensure that others could enjoy the same. She loved teaching students, coaching of teachers, and creating a strong bond with her grandson as she taught him how to read.
She will be remembered not only for her hardworking and nurturing demeanor but her ferocious sense of humor, contagious laughter, and quick wit. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date in Shanan's memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bowling Green Independent School District (BGISD) for the Parker-Bennett-Curry Literacy Program. Checks payable to BGISD c/o Shaunna Cornwell at 1211 Center Street Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
