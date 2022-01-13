Bowling Green - Shanica L. Gant, aka Neeka, was a loving mother to Ahzja Gamble. Shanica accepted Christ at an early age at Branch Street Church of God in Christ. She departed her life on Friday, January 7 in Bowling Green, KY.
After moving to Bowling Green, Shanica became under the watch of Willie Jones and Pastor Scott. She later became under the leadership of Pastor Shawn Sales of Loving Springs Baptist Church, Glasgow, KY.
Neeka enjoyed playing the organ and singing in and directing the choir. She loved her nieces and nephews and was always looking for them to come to Bowling Green during the summer. Shanica graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School where she played in the band for 4 years. She went to Western Kentucky University where she earned her Bachelor Degree in Administration. She was employed at Western Kentucky University in the Education Enhancement Program. She also attended Theology school.
Shanica will truly be missed by her family and church family and pastor.
She was preceded in death by her fathers: Marlon Gregory and Larry Moore; grandfather: James Gant; uncle: Charles Gant.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughter: Ahzja Gamble; mother: Lillie Moore; stepmother: Helen Gregory; grandmother: Mary Gant; sisters: Elaysha Moore, Ladrenna Moore (Terry Slaton), Chanae Whitsell, and Shada Whitsell; brothers: Elijahwone Moore, Larry Moore, Jr., and DeArlo Sheperd; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
The family would also like to thank Kathy Gamm, Cynthia Mackey, and the WOW Club.
Service will be on Saturday, January 15, 2:00 p.m. at Branch Street Church of God in Christ, Madisonville, KY. Visitation at noon until service time. Burial at West Side Odd Fellows.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
