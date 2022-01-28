Brownsville - Shannon Johnson, age 73, of Bee Spring peacefully departed this life with her family by her side on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 7, 1948 to Frances and the late Cleo Lashley. She was married to Bro. Larry E. Johnson, until he preceded her in death on February 1, 2011.
Shannon recently retired as a teacher's aide from Kyrock Elementary School. She truly loved those kids, and her Blackhawk family. She was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, the Order of Eastern Star and a former member of the Brownsville Homemakers.
She leaves to honor her memory – a son, Jason Tyree (Shayna) of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Lauren Tyree of Smiths Grove and Kash Tyree of Brownsville; her mother, Frances Lashley of Brownsville; a stepson, Steve Johnson (Barbara) of Roundhill; a step-granddaughter, Samantha Johnson of Bowling Green; a step-great-grandson, Oliver Orion, along with a host of friends, cousins and extended family members. In addition to her husband and father, she was also preceded in death by her son, Gregory Scott Tyree and stepson, Scott Johnson.
The visitation will be 12 - 7 pm, Sunday, January 30 and 9 am - 1 pm, Monday, January 31 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral will be at 1 pm, Monday, January 31 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Providence General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
