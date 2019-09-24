Bowling Green - Sharleda Blankenship (Hyatt), 53 received her wings in the early morning hours of September 23, 2019 in her home after a tough battle with cancer. She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on August 19, 1966 to the late Leda Gullett Pedigo and Lawrence Hyatt.
She liked to go by Charlie and loved roller skating and waiting tables. She also loved her animals and had the biggest heart. She was so proud to have a new granddaughter and wanted to be known as Grams.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Leda Gullett Pedigo, her father, Lawrence Hyatt, and her stepfather, Charles Pedigo. She is survived by her husband, Ben Blankenship, her daughter Kelsey Sledge Gallihugh (Dustin), her granddaughter Mia Gallihugh, her brother Craig Hyatt, her Mother-In-Law Donna Blankenship, her aunts Sharlett Peercy and Bonnie Grubbs, her uncle Harry Gullett, and several cousins.
She has asked to have a small ceremony that will be held at Bethany Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 am-2:00 pm on Thursday, September 26. Memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm with a meal and fellowship to follow.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.