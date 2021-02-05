Caneyville - Sharon Kay Green Childers, age 75, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Friday, Feb 5, 2021. Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Childers, and one brother, Joe Bill Green. She was born in Yeaman, KY to the late Eugene and Murriel (England) Green.
Sharon is survived by two children, Paula Childers-Auerbach and Ronald Childers (Jennifer); four grandchildren, Benton and Jack Auerbach, and Jaeleigh and Elizabeth Childers; two brothers, Leon Green (Vivian) and Leland Green (Beverly); and several nieces and nephews.
Sharon is retired from the Bowling Green City Schools, having worked in the Dishman-McGinnis cafeteria for over 30 years. She was a member of Caneyville Baptist Church who especially loved her church family and was a devoted servant of the Lord. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Feb 8, at 2:00 pm, Monday, in the Yeaman Cemetery in Caneyville. Masks are required for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.