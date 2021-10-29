Bowling Green - Sharon Kaye Rehm, age 66, passed away on October 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Nancy Louise Stevenson and John Francis Rehm.
Sharon was a registered nurse for over 40 years, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bowling Green, KY. She had a strong devotion to the Saints, and was a professed member of the Dominican Laity, through which she chose to take on the name Sharon Catherine Cecila O.P.
Sharon is survived by her beloved daughters Amy Cabral (Jason) and Bridget Johns (Justin), her step father Robert Hawkinson, her dear sisters and brothers: Dorothy Hargis (Randy), Susan Davenport (Greg), and Bobby Hawkinson of Kentucky; Nick Rehm (Denise), John Rehm (Rita) of New Jersey; and Tony Rehm (Gina) of Florida; Tim Hawkinson (Shanna), Brian Hawkinson (Jenni), Lynnal McGinty (Sean) of Minnesota, her treasured grandchildren: Jonah Moore, Jaime Moore, Gianna, Gemma, Audrey, Alex, and Anthony Cabral of Bowling Green, Kentucky, as well as her loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Monday November 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church: 434 Church Ave. Bowling Green, KY 42104. Visitation will begin at 8 am followed by the Rosary at 10:45 am. The funeral mass will begin at 11 am and a funeral meal will be provided afterwards. She will be interred at Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Service will begin at 3 pm. Flowers or monetary donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to St. Joseph Church 434 Church Ave. Bowling Green, KY 42104. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.