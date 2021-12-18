Franklin, KY - Sharon Lea Harris, 83, passed away on December 17, 2021 at her home in Franklin, KY. Sherri was born in the St. Louis area and had lived in Franklin for the past 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Zimmerman, a sister Joy Bernard, a brother John Zimmerman (Ann), and a stepson Jeff Harris (Anna). Sherri's faith was always very strong. She was an active member of the First Methodist Church in Franklin and enjoyed participating in the Chancel Choir and Handbells. She was quick to laugh, loved music, and was a life-long learner.
Sherri is survived by her husband of 32 years Gene Harris and two daughters Laura Reilly of Seattle and Jennifer Porteous (Matt) also of Seattle, two granddaughters, Cecilia and Charlotte Porteous, and a niece, Beth (Kirk) Arnoldy of Sacramento, CA. She is also survived by stepchildren Jane Downey of Columbia SC, Tom Harris (Kathryn) of Birmingham, AL, a daughter-in-law Anna Harris (Jeff) also of Birmingham, and ten step-grandchildren.
Sherri was previously a single mother who worked tirelessly to provide for her daughters and advance her career. She worked the night shift for many years, then put herself through night school to earn her Bachelor of Science degree, and received an award for leadership in community service. Later, she was a registered nurse at McDonnell Douglass in St. Louis and capped her career as the Founder and Director of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence, AL. After moving to Franklin, she chaired the Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Board and served as the President of the United Methodist Women. She adored her family and particularly loved her grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for animals and always had pets in her home.
The Funeral Service will be at 2pm on Monday, December 20 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory on 325 West Cedar Street in Franklin. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of service. Instead of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, the Franklin First Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice. Appreciation is expressed to Misty Stamps and Brooke Hethcoat for providing care for Sherri for many months and to Hosparus Health for their service.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.