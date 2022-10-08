Bowling Green - Sharon Mae Wassom (Ferneau), 83, passed away peacefully Friday, October 7, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Glen and Anna Marie (Letch) Ferneau and the wife of fifty years to the late John Clark Wassom.
Sharon was a powerful prayer warrior and shared her love of Jesus with everyone she met. She courageously battled cancer for close to five years without complaint and never let it rob her of her heart, mind, joy or faith. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother as well as a talented artist. She never met a stranger. If you knew Sharon, chances are you took a stroll through her flower gardens, admired her paintings, tasted her raspberry jelly or heard about her family whom she adored.
To cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law Greg and Melissa Chase Wassom of Bowling Green, her grandsons Jack Wassom of Holland, Michigan and Ben Wassom of Bowling Green, her brother Dave Ferneau (Rita) of Malcom, Iowa and sister-in-law Betty Ferneau of Grinnell, Iowa. Many nieces and nephews whom she loved also survive.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Curtis Ferneau and her sisters Naomi DeHart, Glenda Beaver, and Bev Bryan.
Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, October 15 at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Homes Inc in Grinnell. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, October 10 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to College Heights Foundation Sharon Wassom Fund for the Kentucky Museum, 1703 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.
