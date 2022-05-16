Cincinnati – Sharon Renee Martin passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH at the age of 58. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was a graduate of Warren East High School, Bowling Green State Vocational-Technical School and Western Kentucky University. Sharon was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Bowling Green, KY. Born June 30, 1963 she is survived by her parents, Pat Martin and Lillard Martin of Bowling Green, Kentucky and many friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, James Hays “Jim” Martin, her grandparents, Oma and Trent Hays and Elizabeth and James Martin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of ones choice in Sharon’s memory. Local arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
