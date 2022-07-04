Smiths Grove – Sharon V. Edwards, 78 of Smiths Grove died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Tri Star Medical Center Hendersonville, TN She was the daughter of the late P.C. Hendrix and Billye Snyder Hendrix. She was preceded in death by a son Russell Edwards and former husband Johnny Edwards. Sharon was a Clerical Tech for the State of Tennessee and a former deputy clerk for the Warren County Clerk. She was a member of Smiths Grove Methodist church. Her survivors include her son, Travis Edwards and wife Mary Beth; four grandchildren Emilee Edwards, Elizabeth Edwards, Erica Edwards and Brian Pearson; one great grandchild, Avery Edwards; one sister, Brenda Sweeney (Kevin) one brother, Rick Hendrix (Laura); one nephew and two nieces. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, July 8 with visitation 1-2 p.m. at Smiths Grove Methodist Church. Her choice was cremation under the direct of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.