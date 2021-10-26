Bowling Green – Sharon Yakubovich passed away at 9:07 am Monday October 25, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Born May 8, 1947 in Alton, IL. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Eileen Schildroth. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Schildroth, John Schildroth and Ronnie Schildroth and one sister, Carol Sue Hailer and one grandson, Cadince Green. She is survived by a son, Aaron Yakubovich of Bowling Green, a daughter, Sophia London and her husband Chris London of Bowling Green, one granddaughter, Isabella Green, two step granddaughters, McKenzie and McKenna London of Bowling Green and husband Alex Yakubovich of Bowling Green, three brothers, Charlie Schildroth of Godfrey IL, Leonard Schildroth of Michigan and Michael Schildroth of St. Louis. Visitation will be 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Saturday October 30, 2021 with Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
