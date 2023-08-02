MAITLAND, Fla. – Sharron Ward Blankenship, 79, of Maitland, Florida, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born on September 16, 1943, in Miami Shores, Florida to Sherrill William Ward and Audrey Lucille Burnitt.
Sharron attended the University of Kentucky where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education with a specialty in biology in 1966. A gifted and devoted teacher, Sharron spent four years educating and inspiring students at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky and 28 years at Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida. She taught biology and chemistry and served as the girls’ golf coach.
Her greatest joy was being with her family. Her life was spent around horses, in nature, and at the beach, but her favorite place to be was at home.
Sharron is preceded in death by her son, William Bryan Blankenship, her brother, Sherrill Eugene Ward, and her sister, Shirley Ann Kunkel. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Blankenship Dunbar (Chad) of Longwood, Florida, her son, Lee Travis Blankenship (Lindsay), of Atlanta, Georgia, grandchildren, Audrey and Calvin Dunbar, and Tyler Blankenship, and her former husband, Nelson Bryan Blankenship Jr.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
