SMITHS GROVE – Shawn Allen Faulkner, 46 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, September 10, 2023. The Rochester New York native was an electrician, attended Pleasant View Baptist Church and was a member of Crossland Community Church.
His survivors are his parents, Albert J. Faulkner and Alice Catherman Faulkner; four children, Jada Faulkner, Ashlyn Faulkner, Allie Faulkner and Kallen Faulkner; his companion for 23 years, Martina Bullock Faulkner; one sister, Shelly Faulkner Compton (Chris); two nieces, Jaszmen Compton and Zoey Lowe Miller (Zach); two nephews, Cole Compton and Xander Lowe, two great nieces, Aspen Compton and Nova Miller one great nephew, Daniel Miller.
There will be a memorial service held 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for memorial expense.
