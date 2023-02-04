BOWLING GREEN – Sheila Blanton Dunklau, age 60, passed away Tuesday February 1, 2023 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Odis Blanton and Mary Joyce Shockley Blanton.
Survivors include her husband Henry “Buddy” Dunklau III, one son, Henry “Hank” Dunklau IV (Beth) of Brentwood, TN., one daughter, Megan Biard (Derek) of Tampa, FL., grandchildren, Ady Biard, Oliver Biard, Silas Biard, Rachel Dunklau, Elizabeth Dunklau and Andrew Dunklau, one sister, Denise Beck of Owensboro, KY., and one brother, Joey Blanton (Carolyn) of Brownsville, KY., several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Sunday February 5, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Graveside Service will be Monday February 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Fairview Cemetery # 1. Sheila loved her family, especially her grandchildren, also she loved animals of all kinds. In her memory expressions of sympathy may be made to the BG-Warren County Humane Society.
