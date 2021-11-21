Bowling Green - Sheila Gaye Hardison, 79, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Signature Healthcare with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. The Wayne County native was the daughter of the late William Guffey and Pauline Leveridge Guffey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Hardison, one son, Bill Hardison, two brothers, John Guffey and Bill Guffey, two sisters, Glee Abbott and Corina Guffey.
She was a member of Plano Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she was active in the Women's Missionary Union, Bible school and the church nursery. She loved all of her church friends and the fellowship over the years.
Mrs. Hardison is survived by one daughter, Pam Farley (David), two grandchildren, Brad Clardy (Kate) and Beth Govan (Kyle) and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Plano Baptist Church.
