Bowling Green – Sheila Kay Barlow, 58 of Elizabethton, TN died at 3:00 am on January 14, 2021. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Jesse Watt and Thelma Hunt and step mother Anna Watt. She was preceded in death by brother Gillie Watt, Harold Watt, William Meredith and Rick Settle; sisters Marcie Hood and Joyce Bagby. Survivors include son Brad Higgason, daughter Nikki Magly, brothers Ronnie Watt, John Watt, Robert Settle, Donnie Meredith; sisters Evona Adcox, Janet Towery, Margie Kirby, Martha Leroy and grandchildren Jesse Magly, Zackery Magly, Kendal Magly, Christopher Magly and Brentlee Higgason, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial will be from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at Hillvue Heights on Thursday January 21, 2021.