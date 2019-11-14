MURFREESBORO - Sheila Morris Given, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born in Wickliffe, Kentucky and was the only child of William Wilson "Bill" Morris and Jessie LaVora Rollins Morris.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Edmond "Ed" Given Jr. She is also survived by children Kerry Given (Rhonda) of Murfreesboro, Scott Given (Beth) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Kyle Given (Melanie) of Gallatin, Tennessee, Lisa Spillman (Michael) of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Paul Given (Prudence) of Murfreesboro. Sheila is also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren (and one on the way). She was also survived by nephews Barry Hardy (Holly) of Madison, Mississippi and Bruce Hardy (Rhonda) of Lawrenceville, Georgia and niece, Beverly Hardy Coleman of Clinton, Mississippi.
Sheila attended Union University in Jackson, Tennessee and most recently attended New Heights Chapel in Murfreesboro.
Sheila was led by God through a prayerful heart in 1994 to establish Providence Christian Academy (PCA), an inter-denominational Pre-K - 12th grade Classical Christian Education school located in Murfreesboro. God, Sheila, and Dr. Jimmy Carter and wife, Nancy began the school as a kindergarten through fifth grade school, located in three church buildings the first three years.
A Celebration of Life will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Providence Christian Academy. Rev. Bruce Hardy will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Providence Christian Academy.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be directed to Providence Christian Academy. An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.