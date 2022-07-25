Bowling Green – Shelby Dean Humbles, 83, of Bowling Green passed away July 21, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Shelby was born on August 20, 1938 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Fred Humbles and Orena Cosby. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert France and Ivan France; grandmother, Estelle Cosby; and grandfather, William Cosby. Shelby was employed at the Bowling Green Daily News for 54 years and also worked as a farmer. Shelby loved farming and delivering the Daily News papers and giving out gum to the kids on his route. He loved his family and friends, fishing, and hunting. He was a Deacon at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 32 years, Tammy Lynn Humbles; sisters, Mary Ann France (Gary) of Bowling Green, Wava France from Bowling Green, Brenda Carey of South Carolina, and Betty Humbles from Illinois; brothers, Ricki France of Bowling Green, Melton Humbles (Penny) of Bowling Green; and several very special nieces and nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until noon at the Broadway Chapel. Burial will take place in the Bethany Community Cemetery (Goshen) in Alvaton.
