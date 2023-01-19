AUBURN – Mrs. Shelby Dean Scarborough, age 86, of Auburn, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM at the Christian Healthcare Center in Bowling Green, KY.
Mrs. Scarborough’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.
Shelby was born on November 11, 1936 in Greenville, SC to the late Buster Sprouse and the late Ruth (Allen) Sprouse. She is also preceded in death by 2 siblings, Wendell Nease & Jencey Shead.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Charles Scarborough; 2 sons, Kevin Scarborough (Sharon) of Boothbay, ME and Keith Scarborough (Lindsay) of Auburn, KY; 6 grandchildren, Taylor, Braden, Carly, Emma, Ellie and Lucas; and 1 brother, Allen Sprouse.
Shelby was a member of Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green, KY. She was a retired lab technician at the Michelin Company.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to local missions through Hillvue Heights Church. Give online at Hillvue.com and click “Give” and in the pull down menu select “mission fund” or you mail a check to Hillvue Heights Church, 3219 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 and have “mission fund-Shelby Scarborough” in the memo line.
Sympathy cards or any correspondence can be mailed to Hillvue Heights Church, 3219 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101, Attn: Scarborough Family.
