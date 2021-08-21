Wingfield – Shelia Davis Logsdon, age 70 of Wingfield departed this life on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born December 20, 1950 to the late Lawrence C. and Eunice Elmore Davis. She was married to her devoted help mate of forty-nine years, Avery Martin Logsdon, until they were parted by his passing on August 1, 2020.
Sheila was a homemaker and previously worked as a medical assistant. She was a member of Pleasant Grove “Miller Hill” Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to honor her memory – two daughters, Jeanne Bullock (Brad) of Wingfield and Debbie Doyle (Darren) of Chalybeate; four grandchildren, Madison Doyle, Cole Bullock, Alyssa Doyle and Chase Bullock; two brothers, Ronnie Davis (Betty) and Tony Davis; one sister, Vickie Logsdon (Freddie) and honorary sons, David Logsdon (Misti) and Russell Logsdon. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Glen Davis. Visitation will be from 11 am – 7 pm, Monday, August 23 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel, and 10 am – 1 pm, Tuesday, August 24 at Pleasant Grove “Miller Hill” Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 1 pm, Tuesday, August 24 at Miller Hill Missionary Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Pleasant Grove Church Parking Lot Fund, c/o Jerry Miller, 1878 Wingfield Church Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
