Morgantown - Shelia Gail Embry, 59, of Morgantown, Ky, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky. Shelia was born June 25, 1960 in Butler Co., Ky to the union of Jim and Christine Griffith Embry. She was a Home Health Aid for 20 years. Other than her parents, Shelia is preceded in death by one sister, Sue Johnson and two brothers; Bobby and Wendell Embry.
Shelia is survived by her life partner, Sandra Cheatham, of Morgantown, Ky, one sister, Melissa Burgess (Walter) of Beaver Dam, Ky, one Brother, Danny Embry (Mary) of Fordsville, Ky, Several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends, Sandy and David Pearson, of Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Jones Funeral Chapel with Bro. David Roland officiating. Burial will be in the Wade Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 10:00 AM until funeral time at 1:00 PM at the Jones Funeral Chapel.
