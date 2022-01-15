Smiths Grove - Shelton "Abe" Wilson, 93 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his son's residence in Springfield, Tennessee.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Harold and Ludy Estal Logston Wilson and husband of the late Lucille Wilson. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Dishon; a son, Billy Wilson; a grandchild, Dana Ford and great grandchild, Justin Bunch. Shelton was a farmer and a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church.

His survivors include a son, James Wilson (Yvonne); a daughter, Teresa Cornwell (Ricky); nine grandchildren, Matthew Cornwell, Jacob Cornwell, Tyler Wilson, Hannah Wilson, Connor Wilson, Donnie Violette (Mary), Nikki Grider (Scottie), Ronald and Albert Anderson; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Martha Russell and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Forest Baptist Church with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.