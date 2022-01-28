Bowling Green - Sheree Davis, age 65, of Bowling Green departed this life with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on July 26th, 1956 to the late Howard and Jean Alford Richards.
Sheree was saved as a young girl at Fairview United Baptist Church, where she remained a member until her passing. She treasured her family above all, and most especially her only granddaughter, Kaylee. She was an enthusiastic saleswoman for Ashley Furniture for many years, and was always willing to help you find the perfect style to fit your needs. Sheree had a vivacious personality and treated her customers like family.
She leaves to honor her memory – a son, Chad Thomas Davis (Joanie) of Park City; her granddaughter, Kaylee Alexus Davis of Wingfield; siblings, Karen Ragan (Gary) of Bowling Green and Greg Richards (Carol Lynn) of Chalybeate; nephews, Joshua Ragan (Emily), Tyler Ragan (Jenny), and Gregory Ovalles; nieces, Bethany Stewart (Cody) and Natalee Logsdon (J.B.), along with several aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be from 1 – 7 PM, Saturday, January 29th and 10 AM – 1:30 PM, Sunday, January 30th at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2 PM, Sunday, January 30th at Fairview United Baptist Church. A graveside service will be 1 PM, Tuesday, February 1 at Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, KY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
