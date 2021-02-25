Scottsville - Sherlie Harper (Charlton), 78, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.
The Adolphus, KY native was a homemaker, loving mother, former co-owner and operator of Harper's Restaurant and Harper's Flea Market, former employee of Scotscraft and A & W Restaurant and member of Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church.
She was a daughter of the late James Roy Charlton and Lillie Marie Anderson Charlton. She is survived by her husband of 49 years: Eugene Harper, Scottsville, KY; 3 sons: Rusty Harper and wife, Rhonda; Dennis Harper and wife, Sally and Mike Harper and wife, Laura, all of Scottsville, KY; 3 daughters: Donna Ausbrooks, Adolphus, KY; Barbara Ausbrooks and Lynn Denton and husband, Jimmy, all of Scottsville, KY; 1 brother: Steve Charlton and wife, Mary, Adolphus, KY: 1 sister: Deloyce Meador, Scottsville, KY; 1 brother-in-law: Murl Hughes, Adolphus, KY; 17 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by 1 grandson: Jason Lewis Huffine; 2 brothers: James Ralph Charlton and Larry Joe Charlton; 2 sisters: Nina Jean Rhodes and Carolyn Frances Hughes.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Harper and Bro. Trey Harper officiating and burial in Oak Forest No. 1 Cemetery. www.goadfh.com