Bowling Green - Sherman D. Wilkerson, 75 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Medical Center.
The Arkansas native was a son of the late Hanford and Ruby Evans Wilkerson. He was an auditor for General Motors.
He was a Veteran of the US Army.
His survivors include his wife, Phyllis Wilkerson; seven children, Sherri Wilkerson (Kurt Metzelfeld), Chris Wilkerson (Pam), Tara Lee (William), Mariah Barajas (Everisto), Jamie Thomas, James Thomas, Christina Carroll; eight grandchildren, Christina Duffy, Nichole Wiles, Teaghen Wilkerson, Daisy Wilkerson, Caynnon Stringer, Gracie Wilkerson, Asa Carroll, Adonnis Barajas; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Arnold Wilkerson and Dow Wilkerson; one sister, Sandra Young; many devoted nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery Brock Berry Veteran Section with Military Honors. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.