Russellville - Sherman Guthrie Price, age 106 of Russellville, Kentucky passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was a Logan County native born February 8, 1914 to the late Samuel Fleming Price and Maude Adams Price. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1933 and worked at Auburn Leather Company and the family farm from 1933 until 1940. He then moved to Alton, IL to work with Emerson Electric 1940 until 1947 and took Metallurgy classes at the University of Illinois.
In 1947 he moved back to Russellville, KY to farm for a living. His farming operations over the years include, Registered Angus Cattle, tobacco, Commercial Holstein Dairy (1962-1977), Berkshire Hogs, Sheep, Belgian horses, Walking horses, Row crops: corn, soybeans, wheat, barley and milo. He was one of the first farmers in the early 1950's to establish double-cropping barley and milo.
He drove a team of Belgian horses pulling a Civil War cannon to be permanently displayed on the Russellville city square in 1976. He was a Charter member of American Angus Association, Former member of Belgian Draft Horse Association, and Former member of National Walking Horse Association. He was also a member of New Union Baptist Church since 1952. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Margaret Hall Price, daughter, Margaret Elaine Alcott and sisters, Gladys Herman and Thelma Duncan.
He is survived by: 1 Daughter ~ Sandra Bradshaw and husband, Frank ~ Russellville, KY 5 Grandchildren 14 Great Grandchildren 15 Great Great Grandchildren. The family of Sherman Guthrie Price has chosen to have a private service with burial to follow in Russellville Memorial Gardens. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial Donations may be made to Kentucky Baptist Foundation for New Union Baptist Church Endow, PO Box 436389, Louisville, KY 40253-6389.
