Bowling Green – Sherrill Ann Spears Carr, 92, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Bridge Pointe at the Christian Care Community. The Taylorsville, Kentucky native was born May 22, 1929, a daughter of the late Charles Wilson Spears and Kathleen Woodson Spears. She was a graduate of Georgetown College where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Music and English. She was a former Teacher in Spencer County, Kentucky and Library Assistant at Cumberland Trace Elementary School and was a member of State Street United Methodist Church. Mrs. Carr was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, where she served at Rush Chair and was a member of the Chautauqua Literary Club, where she served as Secretary. She was a member of the United Methodist Women at Broadway United Methodist Church, a member of the Retired Officers Military Wives group and a Lioness. Survivors include her husband, Lt. Colonel John B. Carr, Jr.; one son, Douglas Bradley Carr; one daughter, Susan Carr Gardner (Mike); one brother, Larry Spears; four grandchildren, Patrick Kerensky (Kathryn), Colin Moss (Marilyn), Sarah Dionne (Charles) and Ryan Gardner (Genevieve); four great grandchildren, Hazel Dionne, Cora Dionne, Julia Gardner and Landon Kerensky. Memorial Services for Mrs. Carr are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to service time on Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Office of Advancement, Georgetown College, 400 E. College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324-9978 or www.georgetowncollege.edu.