Bowling Green – Sherry (Carlyle) Basil, age 69, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was born Tuesday, October 10th, 1950 to the late Gerald and Eleanor (Nolan) Carlyle. Mrs. Basil retired from Western Kentucky University after 23 years of dedicated service in grounds maintenance at the WKU Agricultural Center. She spent most of her time solving puzzles, loving her cats and dogs, gardening and loving life. Sherry was a member of Servant Valley Baptist in Cave City, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Mr. Kenneth Basil; and her brother, Phillip Carlyle. Survivors include her son, Shawn Basil (Leslie) of Benton, TN; daughter, Sharon Yoder (Glenn) of Columbia, KY; granddaughters, Emily Basil and Lexi Faith Yoder; sisters, Cinda Carlyle of Marietta, GA, and Pam Schell (Richard) of Marietta, GA; brother, Tommy Carlyle of Bowling Green, KY. A Public Walk-Thru Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will resume Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Mrs. Basil’s funeral service will be held Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements
