Bowling Green - Sherry Gail Eades Bellamy, 67, of Bowling Green passed away December 2, 2019 at The Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday with burial at Bowling Green Gardens.