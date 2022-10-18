Aulander – Sherry Ruth Beasley Rountree, age 70, widow of Don Rountree, departed Earth to join her husband on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Sherry is survived by her beloved sons, Don Rountree II, and his wife Jannell of Windsor, and Dustin “Dusty” Rountree, Aulander; and grandson, Allen; sister, Maria Dixon, and her husband Robert “Buzz” of California; nephew, Josh Dixon, nieces, Jessica Elkstrom and her husband Jason, and Stephanie Dixon, all of California.
She worked at many jobs in her lifetime but the only job she ever wanted or cared about was being a wife and mother. She was active in church activities and was a hospice volunteer for fifteen years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Phoebe Beasley, of Bowling Green, KY. She will be buried with her husband of 43 years in Arlington National Cemetery. Her husband’s stone reads: Not the End, Just the Beginning, and hers will read: Together Again At Last.
The family invites friends to join them in a time of celebration of Sherry’s life on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service in Ahoskie, NC, beginning at 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Mrs. Rountree will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or The Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/search fund, type - Sherry Rountree.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service – Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Rountree family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.
