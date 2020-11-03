Bowling Green - Sherry Statton Daniels, 80, of Bowling Green passed away on November 2, 2020 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Todd County, KY native was the daughter of the late Melissa Ren Berry Hardiman and James Robert Statton. Mrs. Daniels was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, David Daniels, Sr; two sons, Ralph Piper (Kathy) and Dodd Piper (Marsha); one brother, Stanley Ralph Statton (Margaret); one step-daughter, Starla Daniels Parsons (Charlie); three grandchildren, Danielle Piper, Dusty Piper (Jessie), and Madison Piper; two great grandchildren, Zac Piper and Dylan Piper; two great-great grandchildren; several step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, step-great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.