PANAMA CITY BEACH – Shirley Ann Creasy, 87, of Panama City Beach, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice on January 7, 2023. She was born in Scottsville, KY where she spent most of her life in banking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Foster and Lillie Dearing Foster; one brother, Elvis Foster; two sisters, Winifred Spear and Evelyn Frost and a niece Aleta Foster. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Will T. Creasy whom she tirelessly supported as he pastored White Plains Free Methodist Church in Scottsville, KY.
She is survived by her son, Tim Creasy and his wife, Kim; her Florida family, Brenda Miller, Melissa Kirby, and Braxton Kirby; one niece, Lee Ann Farley (Elvis); one nephew, James Harvey Davis (Sherry) as well as several great nieces and nephews of Scottsville, KY.
Services in Panama City Beach, FL will be Saturday January 14, 2023 at Gulf Beach Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM at Gulf Beach Baptist Church with visitation at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Services in Scottsville, KY will be on Saturday January 21, 2023 at T. W. Crow & Son Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with a short farewell service at 12:30 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Allen County Memorial Gardens.
Wilson Funeral Home 214 Airport Road, Panama City, FL 32405 850-785-5272 www.wilsonfuneralhome.net Panama City Beach – Shirley Ann Creasy.
