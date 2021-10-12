Bowling Green - Shirley Ann Talley Richardson, 84, of Bowling Green passed away October 12, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Warren County native was born August 11, 1937 to the late Claude Casey and Gladys Francis White Talley. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joe Bob Richardson; grandson, Todd Michael Summers; brothers, J.C., Billy, and Charles Talley; sisters, Linda Talley and Rita Talley Carr; and son-in-law, Michael Hall. She retired from Eaton/Cutler Hammer and later worked as cashier at Teresa's Restaurant. Shirley was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church. She was a jokester and loved to laugh. Shirley was a proud and loving parent, grandparent, and Air Force wife.
Survivors include her son, Joe Michael 'Mike' Richardson (Kay) of Rockfield; daughters, Pamela Sue Summers (Gary Lynn) of Franklin, Sharon Lynn Adams (Matt) of Bowling Green, and Teresa Ann Allen (Garry) of Smiths Grove; siblings, Bobby Talley, Jerry Talley, Janice Campbell, Vickie Brent, and Larry Talley; grandchildren, Andrea Strange (Orion), Tabitha Walker (Keith), Tonya Summers, Kristy Julian (Stephen), Scott Hall (Alex), Katrina Eadens (Brandon), Kasey Hendrick (Chris), Kayla Allen (Miranda Stone), Dewayne Wate, Donnie Wate, Jacqueline Adams, and Patrick Adams; 18 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday all at the Broadway Chapel. Burial will take place next to her husband at Bowling Green Gardens.