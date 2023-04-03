Shirley Ann Whitaker, 75 of Bowling Green died Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Medical Center.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Milton and Mary Ann Miller Glenn and is preceded in death by two sisters, Yvonne Langston and Doris Bobbett. Shirley was a member of Richardsville Baptist Church and WMU. She was a fun loving, caring, giving mother. She loved her trips to the mountains and the beach and spending time with the family.
Leaving to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of 55 years, Kenneth Whitaker; her loving daughter and best friend, Leisa Whitaker Kaszczuk (Nick); her son, Danny Hugh Whitaker; grand child, Shelby Larae Underwood (Josh), great grandchilld, Elijah Underwood; one sister, Brenda Iler (Danny); brother-in-law, Dwight Bobbett; several nieces and nephews, her caregiver and dear friend, Robin Elkin.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family request inlieu of flowers donations be made to Richardsville Baptist Church Playground Equipment; 374 Threlkel Ferry Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
