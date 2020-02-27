Bowling Green - Shirley Roberts Gilmer Massey age 76 of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday at her residence.
Shirley was born to the late Cecil Melvin and Beulah Meryl Belcher Roberts. Shirley is also preceded in death by her son, David Gilmer, brothers, Darrell, Daniel and Clyde Roberts.
She was a housewife and homemaker and was raised and baptized at Mars Hill Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Melvin Massey of Bowling Green, Daughters; Sonja Tarrence (Dennis) of Bardstown, Wendy Douglas (Mark) of Bowling Green and Opal Massey of Louisville. Son, Danny Gilmer (Tina) of Shepherdsville, KY. 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Sisters, Betty Vandever of Florida, Sue Humphrey, Helen Ramsey and Rebecca Roberts all of Bowling Green. Brothers; Harold Roberts, Steve Roberts and Charles Roberts all of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Her beloved and dedicated furry friend Roxie.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday and after 10:00 am Sunday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Sunday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Boiling Springs Cemetery.
