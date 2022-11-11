FRANKLIN - Shirley Horne of Franklin, Ky Age 76 was born on November 9, 1946 to the late James "Puddin" Horne and Annabelle Robey Horne . She is survived by one daughter Nancy Rochelle Long (Franklin, Ky), Two Grandchildren Tiara Nichelle Long and Earl W. Long Jr (Franklin, Ky), Two Great Grandchildren Tamauri J. Ellis and Tariya Fugate (Franklin, Ky) and a host of Friends.
Visitation will be at Alpha Missionary Baptist Church Franklin, Ky on Tuesday November 15, 2022 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM with the Funeral service to follow at 1:00PM. Franklin Funeral Directors in charge of the Arrangements.
