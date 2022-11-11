Photo: Shirley Horne

FRANKLIN - Shirley Horne of Franklin, Ky Age 76 was born on November 9, 1946 to the late James "Puddin" Horne and Annabelle Robey Horne . She is survived by one daughter Nancy Rochelle Long (Franklin, Ky), Two Grandchildren Tiara Nichelle Long and Earl W. Long Jr (Franklin, Ky), Two Great Grandchildren Tamauri J. Ellis and Tariya Fugate (Franklin, Ky) and a host of Friends.