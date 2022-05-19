Bowling Green - "On Saturday May 14, 2022, an angel went to heaven with the passing of Ms. Shirley Ann Lyons, age 83, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.
She spent her entire life in Bowling Green and committed 42 years to her passion as a floral designer at Betty's Flower Shop. She made the world a better place with her unconditional love, generosity, and sacrifice. The strength of her faith was at the core of her life in all she did as a mother, friend, and dedicated member of Greenhill United Methodist Church. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is the daughter of the late Lawrence Miller and Juanita Wilmore Miller. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Francis Street and Martha Murray.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Cowart and four grandsons, David Greenlee, Jeremy Greenlee, Anthony Cowart, and Christopher Cowart along with two sisters, Elizabeth Byrnes and Rita Pruett.
Visitation will be Saturday May 21, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel followed by a Graveside service in the Bowling Green Gardens at 12:00 PM."
