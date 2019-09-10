Bowling Green - Shirley May Price Kessinger, age 66, passed away Monday September 9, 2019 at the Greenview Regional Hospital. The Logan County native was the daughter of the late Thomas Price and Doris Hester Price Manning who survives. She was preceded in death by one sister Brenda Pendleton, one brother Walt Price and step-father Harold Manning. Shirley attended Cornerstone Baptist Church at South Union. Shirley is survived by her husband Oral Kessinger, children, Chris Watkins, Dustin Watkins, David Kessinger, Angela Badgley (Shawn), Elizabeth Lashley and Penny Webb, her mother Doris Manning, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters, Pauline Chyle (Rickie), Gail Woodall (Woody), brothers, Douglas Price (Anita), Ricky Price (Janice), Michael Price (Pam), Steve Price (April), step-brother David Manning (Sharon) and step-sister Patty Manning. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00PM - 8:00 PM and Friday 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM Friday at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
