...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM
CST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall rates
will exceed 1 inch per hour at times.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Expect snow covered roads and reduced visibilities.
Hazardous travel conditions will continue through the evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Due to expected inclement weather conditions, the Daily News anticipates delays in home delivery of the Thursday, Jan. 6, print edition. In the event carriers are unable to complete their routes, the Jan. 6 edition will be delivered on the next available delivery day.
